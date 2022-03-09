Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.60% of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IHE. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the third quarter worth $59,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 100.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 52.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHE traded up $3.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,362. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $172.76 and a 1-year high of $201.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.99.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

