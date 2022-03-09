Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,478 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,260 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $141,903,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4,939.7% during the 3rd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 86,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 79,812 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.32.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,626,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,150,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.06, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $129.26 and a 1 year high of $199.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.96 and its 200-day moving average is $160.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

