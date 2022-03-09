Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Sells 47,406 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,089,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,406 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF comprises 7.8% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.42% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $23,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICLN. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 25.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 139,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 26,633 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 33,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amarillo National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 547,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,862,000 after purchasing an additional 56,906 shares during the last quarter.

ICLN stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $21.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,375,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,104,766. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

