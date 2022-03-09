Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Takes $1.65 Million Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,174,000 after buying an additional 64,711 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,107,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 77,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,419,000 after acquiring an additional 23,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000.

GMF traded up $2.65 on Wednesday, reaching $109.61. 8,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,758. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $105.86 and a twelve month high of $137.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.48 and its 200-day moving average is $123.69.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

