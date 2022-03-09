Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth $3,761,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 47.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 17,869 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 20.5% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Boeing by 13.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 359.8% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded up $4.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,032,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,170,113. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.85. The firm has a market cap of $104.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $167.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($15.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.05.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

