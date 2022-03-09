Arqma (ARQ) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,987.00

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0266 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Arqma has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar. Arqma has a market capitalization of $334,171.58 and approximately $3,987.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,182.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,749.47 or 0.06518090 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.10 or 0.00253897 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.04 or 0.00723148 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00013261 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00066326 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $193.87 or 0.00459601 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007049 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.75 or 0.00333672 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 18,619,321 coins and its circulating supply is 12,574,777 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

