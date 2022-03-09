Arqma (ARQ) Trading Down 15.9% Over Last 7 Days

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Arqma has a market capitalization of $317,256.61 and $2,523.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for $0.0252 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,396.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,601.82 or 0.06604217 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.76 or 0.00258291 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014815 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.12 or 0.00733882 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00067362 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.66 or 0.00448426 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007133 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.44 or 0.00343798 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 18,627,281 coins and its circulating supply is 12,582,737 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

