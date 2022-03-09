Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.67 Billion

Equities analysts expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) to post $8.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.65 billion. Arrow Electronics posted sales of $8.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full year sales of $35.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.55 billion to $35.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $35.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.31 billion to $36.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.93. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

In other Arrow Electronics news, COO Sean J. Kerins sold 8,687 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total value of $1,069,195.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 52,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $6,443,948.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,053,449. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 87.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $113.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.69. Arrow Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $102.10 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

