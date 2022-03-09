Artivion (AORT) vs. Its Peers Financial Analysis

Artivion (NYSE: AORT – Get Rating) is one of 206 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Artivion to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Artivion and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artivion -4.96% 1.69% 0.64% Artivion Competitors -735.07% -70.94% -17.99%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Artivion and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artivion 0 0 2 0 3.00 Artivion Competitors 1111 4362 7857 216 2.53

Artivion currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.64%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 37.16%. Given Artivion’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Artivion is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Artivion and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Artivion $298.84 million -$14.83 million -52.10 Artivion Competitors $1.22 billion $93.49 million 24.52

Artivion’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Artivion. Artivion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.2% of Artivion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Artivion shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Artivion has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Artivion’s peers have a beta of 0.98, indicating that their average stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Artivion beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Artivion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Artivion, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes aortic stents and stent grafts, surgical sealants, and On-X products. The Preservation Services segment provides cardiac and vascular tissue preservation services. The company was founded on January 19, 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, GA.

