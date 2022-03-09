Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.360-$-0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $114.50 million-$115.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.91 million.Asana also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Asana in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Asana from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Asana from $80.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.38.

Asana stock traded up $4.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.81. 7,516,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,694,431. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.79 and its 200-day moving average is $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of -32.03 and a beta of 1.52. Asana has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $145.79.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.36 per share, with a total value of $24,680,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $1,263,454.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,500,000 shares of company stock worth $458,932,500 and have sold 94,960 shares worth $5,898,282. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,121,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,394,000 after purchasing an additional 903,307 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Asana by 621.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,177,000 after buying an additional 877,373 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Asana by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,437,000 after buying an additional 234,892 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Asana by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,724,000 after buying an additional 135,135 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Asana by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the period. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

