Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.36)-(0.35) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.27). The company issued revenue guidance of $114.5-115.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $111.45 million.Asana also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN traded up $4.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.81. 6,061,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,711,572. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Asana has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.79 and its 200-day moving average is $87.83.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The company had revenue of $111.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asana from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.38.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.40 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $1,263,454.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,500,000 shares of company stock worth $458,932,500 and have sold 94,960 shares worth $5,898,282. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

