Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:ASAN traded up $4.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,061,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,711,572. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 1.52. Asana has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Asana from $80.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.38.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.19 per share, for a total transaction of $20,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.40 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,500,000 shares of company stock worth $458,932,500 and sold 94,960 shares worth $5,898,282. 54.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Asana by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 10,814 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Asana by 621.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,177,000 after buying an additional 877,373 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Asana by 252.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,437,000 after buying an additional 234,892 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at $514,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

