Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) PT Lowered to GBX 5,940

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 6,650 ($87.13) to GBX 5,940 ($77.83) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AHT. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,800 ($76.00) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($85.17) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,850 ($76.65) to GBX 5,230 ($68.53) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ashtead Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,813.33 ($76.17).

Shares of LON:AHT opened at GBX 4,774 ($62.55) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £21.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,238.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,684.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Ashtead Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,119 ($53.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,572 ($86.11).

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

