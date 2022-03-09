Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Director Sells $102,870.00 in Stock

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,500 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $102,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Associated Banc stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $22.97. 76,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,682. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Associated Banc-Corp has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.85.
Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $272.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.68 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Associated Banc by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 13.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.
Associated Banc Company Profile (Get Rating)
Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Associated Banc (ASB)
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.