Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Director Sells $102,870.00 in Stock

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,500 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $102,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Associated Banc stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $22.97. 76,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,682. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Associated Banc-Corp has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.85.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $272.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.68 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Associated Banc by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 13.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

