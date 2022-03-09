Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.40

Atalaya Mining Plc (TSE:AYM – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.40 and traded as low as C$7.01. Atalaya Mining shares last traded at C$7.01, with a volume of 165 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$980.40 million and a PE ratio of 5.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68.

About Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM)

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

