Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 110.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Aterian from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Aterian from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of ATER stock opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $126.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.78. Aterian has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $39.77.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.20. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 54.92% and a negative net margin of 121.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aterian will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph A. Risico sold 87,287 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $363,113.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 103,737 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $431,545.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 285,176 shares of company stock worth $1,186,332. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,265,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,053,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,810,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. 24.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

