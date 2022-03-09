Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.49. Atico Mining shares last traded at C$0.49, with a volume of 102,862 shares changing hands.

Separately, Laurentian reduced their price objective on Atico Mining from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.43 million and a P/E ratio of 3.29.

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

