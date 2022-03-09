Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Raised to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ATLKY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 465 to SEK 486 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 640 to SEK 675 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 675 to SEK 568 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlas Copco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATLKY opened at $46.06 on Wednesday. Atlas Copco has a 52-week low of $45.24 and a 52-week high of $71.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.72 and a 200 day moving average of $62.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

