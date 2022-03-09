Atomic Wallet Coin Hits One Day Volume of $35,023.00 (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market capitalization of $9.91 million and approximately $35,023.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00002236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001842 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00042626 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

About Atomic Wallet Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

