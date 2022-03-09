AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 936,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,178 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $23,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 32,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.6% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,851,988. The company has a market capitalization of $166.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.34. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.36%.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

