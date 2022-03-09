Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.02.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACB. reduced their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC reduced their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$10.75 to C$7.60 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.99. The stock has a market cap of $704.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.91.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 167.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $48.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.87 million. As a group, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 0.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 237,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 2.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 19.2% during the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 10.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

