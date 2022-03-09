Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 2.8% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $15,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADP. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 8,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 518,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,734,000 after purchasing an additional 27,960 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 245.5% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 17.6% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.14.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 75,334 shares of company stock valued at $17,352,534 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $4.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.86. 74,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,765. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.21 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The firm has a market cap of $88.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.62.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

