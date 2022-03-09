Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $14,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $4.62 on Wednesday, reaching $210.00. 38,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,765. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $215.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.21 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total value of $12,011,626.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.17, for a total value of $3,497,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,334 shares of company stock worth $17,352,534 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADP. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.14.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

