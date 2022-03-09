Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.31

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.31 and traded as low as C$13.54. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR shares last traded at C$13.60, with a volume of 95,506 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APR.UN shares. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.20 to C$14.25 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.85, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of C$531.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.59.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

