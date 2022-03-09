AutoNation (NYSE:AN) vs. EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) Head to Head Analysis

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) and EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get AutoNation alerts:

This table compares AutoNation and EzFill’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AutoNation $25.84 billion 0.29 $1.37 billion $18.67 6.07 EzFill $7.23 million 4.77 -$9.38 million N/A N/A

AutoNation has higher revenue and earnings than EzFill.

Profitability

This table compares AutoNation and EzFill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AutoNation 5.31% 50.46% 15.67% EzFill N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AutoNation and EzFill, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AutoNation 0 3 3 0 2.50 EzFill 0 0 0 0 N/A

AutoNation presently has a consensus target price of $145.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.02%. Given AutoNation’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AutoNation is more favorable than EzFill.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.8% of AutoNation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of EzFill shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of AutoNation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AutoNation beats EzFill on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AutoNation (Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc. engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis. The Import segment includes retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured primarily by Toyota, Honda, Subaru, and Nissan. The Premium Luxury segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured primarily by Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, Lexus, and Jaguar Land Rover. The franchises in each segment also sell used vehicles, parts and automotive repair and maintenance services, and automotive finance and insurance products. The Corporate & Other segment comprises other businesses, including collision centers, AutoNation USA used vehicle stores, auction operations, and parts distribution centers. The company was founded by Steven Richard Berrard and Harry Wayne Huizenga Sr. in 1991 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

About EzFill (Get Rating)

EzFill Holdings Inc. is involved in on-demand mobile fuel industry. EzFill Holdings Inc. is based in MIAMI, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.