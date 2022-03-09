Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) Trading Up 5.4%

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (CVE:XLY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.39. Approximately 1,630,684 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 2,248,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XLY shares. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Auxly Cannabis Group from C$0.75 to C$0.60 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James set a C$0.65 price target on shares of Auxly Cannabis Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$289.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.39.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.

