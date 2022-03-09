AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.24 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note issued on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.24 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.65 EPS.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 43.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.88.

NYSE:AVB opened at $239.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.68. The stock has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $178.65 and a twelve month high of $257.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 88.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,215,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,843,305,000 after acquiring an additional 898,161 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,364,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,379,927,000 after buying an additional 658,377 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,778,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,282,000 after buying an additional 474,391 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 285.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 258,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,326,000 after purchasing an additional 191,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,665,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,789,000 after purchasing an additional 191,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities (Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.