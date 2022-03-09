Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.75.

CDMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

NASDAQ CDMO opened at $17.53 on Wednesday. Avid Bioservices has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.86 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.56.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 22.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Bioservices news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 6,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $206,713.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 20,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $571,663.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,070. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDMO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 23,312 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 158.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,402 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the second quarter valued at about $990,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 148.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,372,000 after acquiring an additional 357,664 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 4,603.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 279,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after acquiring an additional 273,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

