Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 71.14% from the stock’s current price.

CDMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

Avid Bioservices stock opened at $17.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.86 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Avid Bioservices has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $34.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.56.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 22.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 6,429 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $157,960.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,070 in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

