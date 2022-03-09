AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Trading Down 5.2% After Analyst Downgrade

AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $16.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. AvidXchange traded as low as 7.83 and last traded at 7.83. 29,696 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 808,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at 8.26.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AVDX. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 22.78.

The business has a 50 day moving average of 11.17.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

