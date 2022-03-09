Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Trading 11.6% Higher

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 11.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $196.82 and last traded at $195.78. 19,899 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 989,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.43.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.49. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.93. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 942.00%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $1,091,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,299,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,417,000 after acquiring an additional 899,208 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth about $82,318,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 519,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,466,000 after acquiring an additional 294,439 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,677,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 192,959 shares during the last quarter.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

