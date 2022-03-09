Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.84% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.44. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems (Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.