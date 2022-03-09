Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.29

Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and traded as low as $1.11. Aytu Biopharma shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 147,510 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aytu Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th.
The firm has a market cap of $33.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of -0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average is $2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 38.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 660,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 183,235 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 548,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 49,772 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aytu Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,206,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 793.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 335,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aytu Biopharma by 16.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 35,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.
Aytu Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:AYTU)
Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. Its products include Adzenys ER, Adzenys XR-ODT, Cotempla XR-ODT, Karbinal ER, Poly-Vi-Flor, Tri-Vi-Flor, Generic Tussionex, Tuzistra XR and ZolpiMist. The company was founded on August 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
