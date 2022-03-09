B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Holdings Lifted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 18,454 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.12% of B. Riley Financial worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RILY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 2,233.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 310,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,465,000 after buying an additional 297,478 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 56.4% during the third quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 705,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,665,000 after purchasing an additional 254,448 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 62.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 626,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,274,000 after purchasing an additional 239,868 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 6,727.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,590,000 after purchasing an additional 203,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 232.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 103,256 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RILY opened at $61.72 on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.79 and a 12 month high of $91.24. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 26.39%.

In other B. Riley Financial news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 752,021 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $6,196,653.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Kenneth M. Young acquired 10,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.98 per share, with a total value of $589,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,101,764 shares of company stock valued at $9,841,690. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

