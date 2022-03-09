B. Riley Weighs in on Viad Corp’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:VVI)

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Viad in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.84. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Viad’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.32). Viad had a negative net margin of 18.26% and a negative return on equity of 73.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.11) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VVI. Sidoti lowered shares of Viad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Viad stock opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $591.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.90. Viad has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viad during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Viad in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Viad by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Viad by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestview Partners IV GP L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Viad during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

