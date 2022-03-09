B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.16.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BTG shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James set a $6.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get B2Gold alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in B2Gold by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 11,300,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,625,000 after purchasing an additional 494,820 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 92.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,071,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,914,000 after buying an additional 1,956,114 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 27.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,818,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,571,000 after acquiring an additional 602,811 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in B2Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in B2Gold by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,358,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,054,000 after acquiring an additional 379,202 shares during the period. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.01.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

About B2Gold (Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.