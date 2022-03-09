Ballast Inc. Has $15.27 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Ballast Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,640 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 5.9% of Ballast Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $15,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

VYM traded up $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.36. 66,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,623,701. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.15. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.10 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.