Ballast Inc. Has $9.06 Million Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Ballast Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ballast Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $9,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VHT traded up $5.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.30. 1,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,480. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $221.83 and a 1-year high of $268.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $247.15 and a 200 day moving average of $252.90.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

