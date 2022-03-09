Ballast Inc. Increases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ballast Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,024 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Intel by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,213,654,000 after buying an additional 1,756,206 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,158,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,086,486,000 after purchasing an additional 233,487 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 35,995,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,917,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,990 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,484,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,730,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intel by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,214,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,556,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. DZ Bank cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,906,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,480,238. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $194.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 30.04%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

