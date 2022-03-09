Ballast Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,988 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 5.7% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $14,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,607,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,696,000 after acquiring an additional 262,636 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 34,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,556 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,938,063. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $65.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.76.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.