Ballast Inc. Invests $7.04 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Ballast Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,040,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 2.7% of Ballast Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,215,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,350,000 after acquiring an additional 660,280 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 398.3% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 433,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,883,000 after acquiring an additional 346,167 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,853,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,400,000 after buying an additional 337,358 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,818,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,828,000 after buying an additional 181,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 272,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,829,000 after buying an additional 171,035 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $151.75. 314,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,040,312. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.68. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $136.56 and a twelve month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.