Ballast Inc. Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Ballast Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 373,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,358 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up approximately 7.7% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ballast Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $19,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,573,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,976,000. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,325,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,353,000 after purchasing an additional 529,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,421,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,066,000 after purchasing an additional 422,883 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,204,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,048,000 after acquiring an additional 329,772 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPHQ traded up $1.56 on Wednesday, reaching $48.03. 79,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,567. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $42.79 and a one year high of $53.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.03.

