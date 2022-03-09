Ballast Inc. Purchases 2,280 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ballast Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 2.7% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 909.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 36,039 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $3.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,928,616. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $146.94 and a 52-week high of $171.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

