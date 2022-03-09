Ballast Inc. Sells 16,729 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Ballast Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,729 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 0.9% of Ballast Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 252.7% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period.

VGT traded up $15.80 on Wednesday, hitting $389.48. 9,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,840. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $416.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $427.30. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $344.80 and a one year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

