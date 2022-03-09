Ballast Inc. Sells 21,214 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ballast Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,214 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 2.8% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,282,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,543,803,000 after acquiring an additional 757,907 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,863,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,799,000 after purchasing an additional 85,293 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,560,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,562,000 after buying an additional 189,296 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,630,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,846,000 after buying an additional 67,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,208,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,294,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter.

IWF traded up $9.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $257.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,966. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $276.84. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $234.46 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

