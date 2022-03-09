Ballast Inc. Sells 2,527 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Ballast Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises 4.5% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ballast Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $11,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,235,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 29.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 122,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after buying an additional 28,116 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 875.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.14. 646,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,564,825. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.39. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $55.52 and a twelve month high of $68.86.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.