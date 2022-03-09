Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 525,783 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 2,847,248 shares.The stock last traded at $5.54 and had previously closed at $5.16.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €7.00 ($7.61) to €7.30 ($7.93) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. AlphaValue raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.74) to €6.30 ($6.85) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.65) to €5.40 ($5.87) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.69.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average of $6.33. The company has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 22.03%. Equities analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.2611 per share. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 416,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 29,136 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,039,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,137,000 after purchasing an additional 417,948 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2,311.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 525,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 503,738 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

