Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.88

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.88 and last traded at $38.77, with a volume of 32935 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CIB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.75.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0661 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bancolombia in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Bancolombia by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bancolombia in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bancolombia in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bancolombia in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia Company Profile (NYSE:CIB)

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.