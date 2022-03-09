Band Protocol (BAND) Price Reaches $3.75 on Top Exchanges

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Band Protocol coin can currently be bought for $3.75 or 0.00008962 BTC on popular exchanges. Band Protocol has a market cap of $132.01 million and $36.03 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Band Protocol has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00033453 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00101988 BTC.

Band Protocol Coin Profile

Band Protocol (BAND) is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

