Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,039 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $18,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Bank of America by 5.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 560,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after acquiring an additional 29,795 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 787,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,502,000 after purchasing an additional 186,131 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 432,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 29,140 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 73,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Bank of America by 8.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 645,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,401,000 after buying an additional 48,678 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,704,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,299,785. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $336.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.88. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $35.81 and a 12-month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

